Christmas is not the only time of the year that Park County residents care for their neighbors, but it is certainly more pronounced during the holiday season.
Holiday Helpers, Shop with a Cop, the Cody Community Christmas Store operated by Jubilee Inner-Town Ministries, Cowboys for Christmas, the Salvation Army bell ringers, all of the organizations that collect toys for Toys for Tots along with the churches in Cody and Powell that stage food drives are all just a few examples of those who care.
In addition, Cody Cupboard, Mannahouse Food Pantry and Powell Valley Loaves and Fishes provide necessities for the unfortunate all year with increased generosity during the Christmas season.
In Charles Dickens’ famous holiday story, A Christmas Carol, Ebenezer Scrooge following his visit from the three spirits and his transformation vowed, “That he will honor Christmas in his heart and try to keep it all the year.”
It is obvious many folks in Park County ascribe not only to Scrooge’s vow, but to the words of the deceased partner of Scrooge, Jacob Marley.
Marley, looking back at his life rued the wrong priorities he had held, and expressed his thoughts as, “Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence, were all my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business.”
So, this Christmas season and all year round, we encourage you to find a charity or two or even more and feel free to donate generously.
For as Marley stated, “charity, mercy, forbearance and benevolence” are all of our business.
Merry Christmas.
