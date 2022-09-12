Here we are in a high desert with our county commissioners studying up on giving us a new land use plan.
All good. Right? Except...
On Sept. 6, the contractor reviewed the criteria they’ve developed to judge which areas should be designated for development. Slope, soil, distance to services, infrastructure, roads? Sure. But water?
That most precious desert commodity – water? Nope. It isn’t considered important enough to include in the contractor’s analysis of which land is suitable for development. It comes along later in a category for things like ... market demand.
With drought striking everywhere and with the state trying to decide on what Wyoming water gets released to other states, you’d think any discussion of development would start with water availability – now and in the future.
Not so, although I suspect the thinking goes like this: either NW Rural Water provides the necessary infrastructure, or the county will require the developer to prove a well for the property.
If this is true, okay, to a point.
The point rests on the built-in supposition that a producing well today will continue flowing indefinitely. Chances are, though, it won’t. Instead, it will soon have clogged with chemicals or been polluted or, simply, have dried up.
“What?” I can hear you say. So, let’s back this discussion up.
Here’s what a state engineers’ 1993 study “Hydrology of Park County” says on the subject.
We do have ample deposits of underground water in some ag areas found below the benches – and currently being recharged by irrigation. They’re a gift that keeps on giving as long as we:
• don’t tamper too much with the current field irrigation system;
• don’t mind a steadily increasing mineral content caused by the recharge process;
•expect fluctuations in well levels;
• watch out for serious contamination from septic systems, etc.
Other ag lands? Many are underlain by thick shale that hold little water.
The 1993 study concludes by underscoring that we should expect “reduced recharge” as large acreages are removed from cultivation and given over to houses, dry lots, and water-hungry trees.
Here’s the equation. More fields growing houses rather than crops equal less recharge, more direct contamination, and less water of an overall poorer quality.
I know the truth of that. For 25 years, I had a well that once ran dry and, otherwise, had water that increased in mineral content year on year. I tolerated it.
But for outsiders paying big bucks to enjoy their Western dream? How long will such people, accustomed to turning a tap and having instant, safe drinking water, stand for that situation?
I’m guessing it won’t be long before their complaints and demands for expansions of NW Rural Water will prevail. Then what? The NW Rural Water infrastructure, already stressed by new and unmet demands, will be scrambling to find the resources to continue building out along our many miles of county roads.
And who will pay? Right now, NWRW is not receiving tax dollars. But in the future? Can we look forward to living amidst wall-to-wall housing developments and, adding insult to injury, suffering higher taxes as well?
There is a solution. Set a development pace that NWRW can accommodate and focus development on rough lands.
