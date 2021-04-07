To the editor:
The Enterprise’s recent article exposing intolerance from a few “social mediators” was spot on and I could not agree more about the “Don’t California Our Cody” sign. I guess, but do not know exactly, that I am referring to one person quoted as saying that the sign “degraded the entire state.” Well, no, the sign states a position that is rational.
You are welcome here, but do not bring the bad policies here that you are trying to escape from. Makes sense to me. I understand perfectly what this Colorado resident is saying and have experienced it personally. I am from Texas, been here 20 years, have run for office several times and am more conservative than the establishment.
Was I elected? No. I am not, as one local told me, “from Wyoming.” OK, fine, but I do not whine about it on social media. The whole point of coming to Cody is to live the cowboy lifestyle and experience the natural beauty that God created for us to enjoy.
So if you are from Timbuktu, white, black or green, welcome, embrace us … just don’t bring it with you.
(s) bob berry
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.