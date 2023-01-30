To the editor:
The Cody Country Snowmobile Association (CCSA) writes that supporters of plowing the plug don’t “fully understand the ramifications.”
The 100-plus Cooke City locals, property owners and businesses who make up the pro-plowing coalition called PARC have considered the ramifications. It is our consensus that plowing the plug would be a boon for the town and improve access to health care and emergency services, not to mention benefit Wyoming residents who desire year-round park access.
CCSA can’t honestly expect that the loss of a trail connecting Cooke City and the Beartooth Plateau riding area is a “ramification” to be taken seriously by anyone but themselves and the naive. The centerpiece of this connection – the trail behind the B4 – is already a seldom-used, icy traverse over the tips of sagebrush. Unless there is fresh snow to divert into, trailing a mountain sled along miles of groomed trail is not that fun and risks overheating.
Even if there’s fresh snow, it’s 23 miles from Cooke City to Beartooth Lake where the off-trail riding starts getting good again. Very few Beartooth snowmobilers would choose that route, especially when the alternative would be to drive, snack and refuel. When the plug is plowed, most snowmobilers will choose which area they are going to ride and park nearest to there, just as now.
Plowing opponents don’t seem to have an articulable reason for not plowing the plug besides liking things the way they are, a point they apparently find unimpressive because such great efforts are made to concoct fanciful reasons why the average person should be against plowing. Loss of access to public lands. Trail connectivity. They’ve even claimed plowing would complicate emergency services!
Those who say an alternate route must be created before plowing only want to delay plowing however possible, for as long as possible.
(s) Austin Waisanen
Cody
(1) comment
The fact that this is even being debated blows my mind. It's such a small minority of people that don't want it plowed, yet they're holding it up because...they have snowmobiles and want to drive their sleds on a federal highway? Unreal. The Cooke City, Livingston, Gardiner, & Red Lodge chambers are on board with plowing the plug. The Cody chamber is strangely quiet...Who's the real "plug" here holding up progress?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.