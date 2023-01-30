To the editor:

(1) comment

JustAGuyInCody
Joe Whittaker

The fact that this is even being debated blows my mind. It's such a small minority of people that don't want it plowed, yet they're holding it up because...they have snowmobiles and want to drive their sleds on a federal highway? Unreal. The Cooke City, Livingston, Gardiner, & Red Lodge chambers are on board with plowing the plug. The Cody chamber is strangely quiet...Who's the real "plug" here holding up progress?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.