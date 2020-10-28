With the proliferation of mobile food vendors in Cody during the past few years, it is past time the city takes steps to regulate those vendors.
And the Cody City Council is doing that right now. At next Tuesday’s city council meeting, council members will likely pass an ordinance on third reading regulating matters such as where vendors can park, setting annual fees, providing for exemptions, defining safety standards and more.
As food vendor trucks become more popular, customers need to know the food they are purchasing is safe and the trucks are not a safety hazard in the community.
In the same way that restaurants need to prove to the public they are safe places to eat, mobile food vendors need to give customers similar assurances.
Food vendors, both mobile and sit-down dining restaurants, are subject to customers’ dining experiences.
It is no secret. Provide good food and good service at a reasonable price and a dining establishment will succeed.
Restaurants that do not live up to customers’ expectations and fail to provide those benefits will fail.
City governments, or any level of government for that matter, should never be in the business of providing advantages to one type of business over another. Governments should protect the public with an even hand.
The United States is the land of equal opportunity to any and all who want to start a business.
Since Cody city officials worked with both food truck owners and restaurateurs in developing the ordinance, we trust the regulations will be fair and beneficial to all involved.
