With the Park County Commissioners hesitantly approving the preliminary plat for Buck Creek Estates, one issue has become clear.
Those presently formulating the future Park County Land Use Plan have an enormous task ahead of them.
Balancing agricultural rights and the need for more housing and keeping them in appropriate areas is going to be a monumental project.
Lurking above all else is the question of private property rights. How much leeway do landowners have to do whatever they want with their private property?
While the final decision on the Land Use Plan will rest on the shoulders of the commissioners, input is being sought from the newly appointed advisory committee and the public at several meetings to be held in the future.
In our opinion, those charged with formulating the plan and the commissioners who will ultimately approve the plan, need to have a firm plan in place.
In so doing, the nebulous reasons for approving or rejecting subdivisions such as the Buck Creek Estates plat and other land uses would not be so contentious.
Additionally, buyers, sellers and developers of property would have crystal clear guidelines on what will be allowed on a piece of property.
Such a move would take some of the burden off of the county planning officials and the commissioners. Rules would already be established and would not have to be decided on a case-by-case basis.
Arriving at a Land Use Plan that satisfies everyone is not going to happen.
The goal of the planning committee should be arriving at a strategy that is in the future best interests for all residents of Park County as a whole and not just a few land developers, a few property owners or a handful of environmentalists.
John Malmberg
