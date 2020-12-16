To the editor:
Park County Travel Council had over a $3,000,000 marketing budget this year. I believe that at least 15% of the marketing budget should be spent on winter marketing directed at the local economy each year.
What I am not talking about is sending the winter visitor to West Yellowstone to travel into Old Faithful by snow coach to the Snow Lodge, which is in Teton County, or to fly into Bozeman, Mont., to stay at the Mammoth Hotel even though Mammoth is in Park County.
What I am talking about is flying into YRA, driving into Cody, ski touring or snowshoeing the Wood River touring center, Meeteetse Museums ice fishing, skiing at Sleeping Giant or Pahaska. Taking a snowmobile tour into Yellowstone with Gary Fales Outfitting at the East Entrance, taking wildlife tours up the South Fork or into Sunlight, or looking at Wild Horses, visiting the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody Firearms Experience, snowmobiling in the Beartooths, would just be a start of what could be done in the Cody Country in the winter or off season.
This should be a year-round campaign, not just from October to March to catch those eyeballs that only look at visiting Park County during the traditional tourism season. This would be a boon to all business in Park County. Cody does not just have to roll up the sidewalks when Yellowstone is not open to automobiles.
(s) keith dahlem
Cody
