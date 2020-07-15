To the editor:
It has come to our attention that there is some concern regarding the transparency in documenting the use of purchase or credit cards.
The City of Cody has been using some form of purchasing or credit cards since Jan. 8, 2014, and since the inception on the purchase card program the City has received over $40,000 in cash rebates from our local bank. It has also provided the City reduced publication costs by reducing the number of vendors listed. A full list of all vendors and a description of each purchase is provided to the governing body and made public in our Council packets before each meeting.
With the continued tight budget, the city is always looking for ways to reduce spending and still meet all of the requirements of the state statutes as well as efficiently provide information to the citizens.
The city has developed extensive information to the citizens and will continue to utilize other forms besides printed media.
Just last week we launched our new “Clearly Cody” dashboard program to provide clear information on several different topics. While some may say the city didn’t get the memo on transparency, I would disagree, I believe we are writing the memo.
(s) barry cook
City of Cody Administrator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.