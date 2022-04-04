We were saddened to hear last week that the child care center Crane Academy is closing due to lack of staffing.
Throughout the past two years, childcare providers have faced increased operating costs, unpredictable attendance and staff hiring challenges. It’s taken a toll.
The loss of a daycare that served nearly 44 children definitely impacts the community, especially when most of Cody’s other child care centers’ enrollments are full with wait lists. However, Crane isn’t the only daycare with staffing issues. In fact, several others have been looking for staff in recent weeks.
A recent Child Care Aware of America report found that in 37 states, nearly 16,000 providers across the U.S. permanently closed between December 2019 and March 2021, making this a national problem.
Child care is critical to sustaining a skilled workforce. According to a Care.com survey, nearly 60 percent of women with children who aren’t working or are working part-time said they would go back to work if they had access to quality, affordable child care.
Nearly all parents (94 percent) have used at least one major cost-saving strategy to save money on child care in the past year. This includes reducing hours at work (42 percent), changing jobs (26 percent) or leaving the workforce completely (26 percent).
Last month, Congress passed a bi-partisan package increasing a number of federal childcare and early education programs, including roughly $11 billion to Head Start and Early Head Start and $6.2 billion for the Child Care and Development Block Grant. Federal funding to states from the CCDBG provides childcare subsidies to low-income families, and funding for childcare providers.
The spending package provides critical funding for important federal programs helping millions of American children and families, it doesn’t address some of President Joe Biden’s previous proposals for universal prekindergarten, subsidized childcare or training and support for early childhood educators.
The package will help, but the larger problem will remain. We need the Legislature to work toward building the supply of child care to meet demands, lowering costs for parents and making early care and education a sustainable profession.
Until then the struggles for daycare workers and parents will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.