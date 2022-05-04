April was Child Abuse Awareness month, and in recognition of that the local Court Appointed Special Advocates chapter provided a recap of how the organization was founded and how they have reached this point.
CASA is a national program created in 1977 by Seattle Superior Court Judge Soukup. He was faced daily with making decisions on behalf of abused and neglected children with only the information provided by the Child Protective Services. Soukup formulated the idea that the volunteers could be dedicated to a case and speak for the children’s best interests. Since its founding CASA programming has grown to cover 49 states. The National CASA agency relies on pass thru grants from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention as well as partnerships with non-profits, philanthropic corporations, and community action groups.
CASA are volunteers from the community who complete 30 hours of training provided by National CASA. The training consists of classroom training, local court and law training and continued training throughout the year. CASA volunteers must pass an extensive background check. Each agency develops is own program, implementing the National CASA standards and training.
CASA volunteers are generally appointed at the first hearing for the welfare of a child. They work with legal and child welfare professionals, educators and service providers to ensure that judges have all the information they need to make the most well-informed decisions for each child.
CASA’s best interest advocacy is driven by the guiding principle that children grow and develop best with their family of origin, if that can be safely achieved. Most of the children we work with are in foster care, but some are with their family of origin. And, most children who leave foster care do so to return to their family.
In 2009, District Court Judge Steven Cranfill contacted a local service provider, Buffy Burris, and expressed the need for a CASA program in the 5th Judicial District. He stated that the children of the 5th Judicial District would benefit from having a CASA for some of the following reasons.
The population of the 5th Judicial District is 53, 218. It is a rural area with small populated towns. The 4 largest towns in the 14,000 square miles are the county seats. It can take over three hours of travel time to visit children in the foster homes or to attend court or MDT meetings. Judge Cranfill also stated that the DFS workers average 15-25 cases at one time. The Guardian Ad Litems travel extensively and have 50-80 children on their case load at a time. There is one Foster Care Coordinator for all 4 counties. The children need a CASA advocate for the one-on-one attention that they deserve.
And so it began, Ms. Burris organized a planning committee which consisted of the County Attorney, a Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) representative, Department of Family Services supervisor and other interested community members. The committee determined that a CASA program could be an asset to the community and include the entire 5th Judicial District. A Board of Directors was created and began meeting twice a month. The passion and commitment of the early board members was evident at every meeting. One example of this compassion was a board member was completing her degree at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. She would drive back for each meeting stating that it was something she could do for the abused and neglected children in our community. Every board member that CASA of the 5th Judicial District has elected have that same type of eager interest in having a role to make a successful CASA program.
National CASA assisted the Board of Directors in guidance for acquiring a 501 © 3 and registering with the State of Wyoming. CASA of the 5th Judicial District created a Memorandum of Understanding with the District Court, Guardian ad Litem program, the County Attorney and the Department of Family Services. All parties that signed the agreement expressed a convergence of will indicating an intended common line of action-providing advocacy for child victims.
CASA programs are guided by Rules of Procedure for Juvenile Courts, Rule 8.
National CASA granted CASA of the 5th Judicial District funds for startup costs for a two-year cycle. The Wyoming Supreme Court’s division of Children’s Justice Project also granted funds for furnishing an office. The District Judge also donated some used furniture from the court house for the office and we still use those items to this date. CASA applied for a Victims of Crime grant from the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office in 2014 and have been successful in receiving funding from that agency every year following.
The CASA offices located in Casper, Sheridan, Gillette and Cheyenne were helpful in providing templates of court orders and court reports that were used successfully in their offices and also shared their best practices. Policies and Procedures and Bylaws were created to fit the standards of National CASA and the Wyoming Division of Victims of Crime.
Recruitment of our first advocate class was done through newspaper ads and word of mouth through the courts, attorneys and Department of Family Services. Training was provided by National CASA. Our recruitment process remains the same with the addition of trained advocates recruiting new advocates. The CASA advocates are the heart of the program.
The planning committee’s main objective of starting a CASA program in the 5th Judicial District was achieved by opening an office, training volunteers and developing a strong working relationship with the courts, attorneys, and service agencies within the first eighteen months. The Board of Directors, volunteers and staff laid a strong foundation for which to build upon for the future success of the program.
CASA received our first case in 2011. We have served over 250 children at this writing in April, 2022.
Challenges always lead to opportunities. In the early years raising awareness of child abuse in our communities was a huge obstacle. The majority of the people we spoke to did not think child abuse/neglect was an issue in our area. It took time, speaking to local service agencies, radio spots, and other avenues of communication, to show the need for a CASA for every abused and neglected child in our area. CASA was not a household name and we continually worked to make it so.
Fundraising was also a challenge as we were the “new nonprofit in town”. People had their favorite charities and we were the unknown and unproven. The manager of the UPS Distribution Center came to the rescue. He reached out and wanted to work together on a yearly event. We successfully held our First Taste of Park County where community and businesses came together for our cause. We have had nine successful years of this event and most people refer to it a s“the culinary event of the year”. We also have a raffle every April for Child Abuse Prevention Month. We have raffled a child’s playhouse, a play fire station, a play school house and outdoor furniture and BBQ items. All of these fundraisers help provide much needed money for the needs of the children and training new advocates, but also is important in raising awareness of CASA and its mission.
An ongoing challenge is to have the court appoint CASA to every case of abuse and neglect in the entire 5th Judicial District. The staff has been and continues to be aggressive in communicating the benefits of a CASA for the child victim. The trained advocates develop a bond with the child and makes sure the judge and others in child welfare system know the child’s perspective and needs. A CASA gives a voice to the child victim and have significantly impacted a child’s journey while in foster care by speaking up on their behalf.
We continue to prove ourselves as good stewards with the funds and items that are so generously donated. We have shown that we value confidentiality and act appropriately in every case adhering to the Appointment Notice from the court.
CASA volunteers ensure their youth have access to health, education and permanency planning services that will improve their quality of life, break the cycle of abuse and neglect, provide strong adult relationships and prepare them for a positive adult future.
The stable program that is in place in the 5th Judicial District will insure the implementation and continuation of CASA in our community.
CASA of the 5th Judicial District
