The people and businesses of Cooke City and Silver Gate deserve winter access. We support plowing eight miles of U.S. Highway 212 that straddle the Montana-Wyoming border.
The “plug,” as the locals call it, usually remains unplowed in winter, passable only to snowmobilers and skiers. Two myths about plowing the plug persist: 1) that it’s a very divided issue among community members, and 2) that plowing the plug would hurt the snowmobiling economy.
Businesses and residents throughout the region understand the benefits of year-round wheeled vehicle access through the plug. We are now a clear majority. More than 120 local residents, businesses and property owners in Cooke City and Silver Gate have signed two different petitions this year to Gov. Gianforte of Montana, detailing concerns for health, safety and business. Our local chambers of commerce in Cooke City-Silver Gate, Gardiner, Livingston and Red Lodge support plowing the plug.
Over the years, winter tourism has stagnated and in some years declined. Fewer visitors result in more boarded-up businesses and closed buildings. Following unanticipated summer-long road closures, the Cooke City region’s economy is struggling. Basic services such as electricity and internet have made their way to the region, but somehow driving here from the east on a federal highway is not possible for seven months of the year.
One could understand the region’s isolation during the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, but better communications, utilities and services have since arrived, while winter automobile travel from the east remains cut off. Cooke City area businesses and residents deserve the same progress as neighboring places have: better access to hospitals, stores and pharmacies and the opportunity to grow a year-round prosperous economy.
Businesses and residents along the plug on Colter Pass will benefit the most from plowing the plug. They cannot get anywhere without a snowmobile, and they are currently without emergency services. Plowing the plug would allow all residents to more easily and affordably access a wider range of medical care in Red Lodge, Billings and Cody.
Plowing the plug would also grow recreational climbing, skiing, snowshoeing, wildlife watching and other forms of winter tourism, including the snowmobile economy. Both Montana and Wyoming stand to benefit from people who would be able to travel through Yellowstone from Montana to Wyoming and vice versa. Yellowstone is, after all, a national treasure to be enjoyed by the people. Greater access will benefit the whole region including Cody, Red Lodge, Columbus, Big Timber, Livingston, Bozeman and Billings.
Plowing eight miles will increase the snowmobiling economy in the region. Local leaders have plans for additional parking and plowed-snow storage areas. Rather than trailering to the Pilot and Index parking lot in Wyoming, snowmobile trailers traveling from the east could park at several pullouts along the highway and Lulu Trailhead, which is connected to the trail system and closer to Cooke City. All of our businesses value and extensively rely on our snowmobiling customers — we wouldn’t take this position if we weren’t certain it could be done with minimal long-term effects on snowmobiling.
Cooke City is a magical place. Its remoteness, mountainous terrain and abundant snow lead to extraordinary recreational experiences. No one wants to alter this. Plowing eight miles of road would expand these experiences and allow this mountain region’s economy to thrive. We call upon our governor to convene a coalition that works toward the common good and safety of all people.
We need strong leadership from our state, local and federal elected officials in both states to support this region’s winter economy by finally plowing the plug. To expand emergency services, support local businesses, and to better serve the public, it is time to plow the plug.
Terri Briggs, Colter Pass, Cooke City, and Silver Gate Chamber
President
Terese Petcoff, Executive Director, Gardiner Chamber
Sherry Weamer, Executive Director, Red Lodge Chamber
Yellowstone Country Montana Inc. Board of Directors
Joel Bertolino, Executive Director for Beartooth Resource Conservation & Development
Leslie Feigel, CEO Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center
