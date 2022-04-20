To the editor:
Mr. Smith, I give you three words – Hunter Biden’s laptop.
Now that the liberal media admits it exists and the emails that show he received millions from China and the Ukraine via daddy’s influence (don’t know if he paid his fair share of taxes), 17% said they wouldn’t have voted for Biden.
Why did the liberal media go to such lengths to deny and cover it up? Why the big push for election law changes if they won fairly? Why the push to allow as many illegals as possible in the country?
Just things to mull over.
(s) karen grimm
Cody
