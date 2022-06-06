Every once in a while, I can’t help but think about “druthers.”
If money, time, location or expertise were no object, what would I “druther” be doing?
Would I druther live in a warmer, less windy climate?
Would I druther learn to fly a plane or revisit tickling the ivories on my piano?
Would I pen a bestseller, write a screenplay, purchase a vacation house in Hawaii or own a pet store?
There are folks whose druthers have led them to some unique jobs, extraordinary locales and accomplishing amazing feats. Thinking about my druthers, I’d hardly know where to start.
For instance, my favorite animal is the house cat, and if I had my druthers, I’d join the cast of one of those TV cat shows on the Discovery Channel. Talk about druthers! I’d see cat cafes, furniture and accessories and find out why a particular cat insists on biting the hand that feeds him. (In one case, the kitty had a dislocated hip, and whenever his humans tried to pet him, it was just too painful.)
Of course, there are also the kittens that reduce even the stodgiest person to high-pitched baby talk filled with battered consonants and warped vowels. Besides, who among us can resist snuggling with these fur balls?
As much as I like to cook, I’d love a stint at the Food Network. Shadowing barbecue king Bobby Flay or Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten would be unbelievable. I could even go grill-to-grill with Flay or enjoy the ocean near Garten’s Hampton home. I may not learn much, but what a great time – and those New York locations? Wow, just wow.
Most of the time, I druther be traveling – like some retired folks from Guernsey whom I met a few years ago. They had a most interesting “side” job with lots of travel. Evidently, they worked for a giant motor home company that delivers new units to clients.
They drove their compact car to the Midwest factory, hitched it to the new RV and delivered it anywhere in the U.S. to the new owner. Then, they simply drove their car back to Wyoming taking in the sights along the way.
In one story they shared, they both drove motor homes to a huge RV show in Las Vegas a few years ago. As they stopped at rest stops, service stations or restaurants along the way, they received more than a few stares from passers-by. One individual even asked, “So, you two are married but can’t travel together?!”
All in all, however, I druther be a grandma. Naturally, I’m already one, but if I had my druthers, I’d attend every ball game, every open house, every dance recital and every play. I’d take trips with our grandkids, have them stay with us for weeks on end and basically be available for all those times when Grandpa and Grandma are the preferred alternatives to Mom and Dad.
Thankfully, we’ve created many memories with our grandkids, but these days, three of them are in their 20s, two are teenagers and one is 7 years old. Their visits are fewer and farther between, not because Grandpa and Grandma are no longer cool or fun (heavens no!), but due to jobs, college, army and summer activities.
Still, if I had my druthers, they’d stay little forever.
