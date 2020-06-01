Wednesday’s announcement that the Cody Stampede and the five other major rodeos in the state have been canceled for 2020 felt like a punch in the gut.
Rodeo is a huge part of the culture in Cody and in Wyoming.
However, less than 48 hours later, the Cody Stampede Board released an announcement saying the board was still trying to get a variance to hold the Stampede.
In the announcement, the board said it was not controlled by the decision made by the representatives of the state’s six largest rodeos. Stampede president Mike Darby serves on that Rodeo Task Force.
The Stampede Board plans to apply to the state’s health department to hold the 101st Cody Stampede. While we applaud the board’s unbridled optimism, we are skeptical a variance will be granted.
When the five other major rodeos in the state (including Cheyenne Frontier Days, which was scheduled for three weeks later than the Stampede) are canceled for the year, it would be a shocker if the Cody Stampede were allowed to operate.
With much smaller crowds, we’re glad the Cody Nite Rodeo will be allowed to go on in some fashion.
We would also be surprised if the Cody Stampede Parade is allowed to proceed down main street in normal fashion this year, or at all.
Another disconcerting situation is that Darby and some of the rest of the Stampede Board don’t seem to be on the same page. Once again there may be division among the Cody Stampede Board members.
Stampede or not this year ... go or no go ... the board will need to make a decision shortly.
There is too much planning and work involved in the Stampede to postpone that decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.