Cody High School, Heart Mountain Academy and Meeteetse High School all hold graduation commencement ceremonies this weekend.
During the course of the last year, those students have seen their lives upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. So as students wrap up their careers under circumstances none of us ever had to face in school, we want to recognize them for achieving this important milestone.
For the students receiving their diplomas and degrees, graduation is a culmination of the majority of their lives’ work. It is an accomplishment worth celebrating and marks the beginning of a exciting new chapter.
On Thursday you can thumb through the Enterprise graduation section and see the smiling faces that belong to students from CHS, HMA and MHS, as well as home schoolers, who are wrapping up their high school careers.
The festivities kick off Friday at 7 p.m. when 16 graduates of Heart Mountain Academy will take the stage in the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
The following day CHS will hold its graduation at 2 p.m. at Spike Vannoy Field. One hundred and 13 students are set to received their diplomas.
Meeteetse’s eight graduates will also receive their diplomas Saturday at 1 p.m. in the gym.
After the absence of traditional commencement ceremonies last year, it is a pleasure to see them return this spring. These graduation ceremonies reflect how life marches on, crises or no crises.
Congratulations to all of the area grads. We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.
