Karen Richard should be commended for organizing a new community event for Cody to remember and honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York.
The Cody event will feature a stair climb on the steps leading up to the Buffalo Bill statue on the west end of Sheridan Avenue. The city will close the street around Coe Circle on Sept. 11 from 8-11 a.m. to accommodate the occasion. The event will begin at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the first tower.
Participants will pay homage to those who died by climbing both sides of the statue 55 times. That number of steps would be the same as the combined total of 110 flights of stairs in both towers.
For those who experienced the attacks of 9/11, it was a horrifying time filled with confusion, fear, grief and disbelief.
Since that event 22 years ago, an entire generation has been born, grown up and graduated from high school and universities without first-hand awareness of the horrors of that day.
Prior to 9/11, few people in the United States believed a foreign country would dare to attack our country. That scenario seemed unimaginable.
We all need to be reminded we are living in perilous times and events like the terrorist attacks of 9/11 can happen again.
Lest we never forget, we urge those who are able to participate in the 9/11 remembrance stair climb event and pay homage to those who died on the day that changed our lives and our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.