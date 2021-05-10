It’s May.
It’s snowing.
This can mean only one thing: It’s Prom time Wyoming.
Is it my imagination or does this event meet with less than ideal weather year after year in Wyoming? The only folks properly dressed for the event are the fellas in their tuxes. Why, they’d be warm regardless of the weather. My goodness, if they had to, our gussied-up guys could easily wear long johns under their prom togs and stay decidedly toasty – even in a Wyoming zephyr pelting that Styrofoam-bead-like snow. And no one would be the wiser.
It’s the gussied-up gals that have the problem, however. The ladies have those gorgeous formal gowns with spaghetti straps and gossamer-like fabrics. Yes, I suppose they, too, could don the thermals to stay warm. But I’m guessing a waffle-weave, flower-pattern-covered leg isn’t a good look with sequins.
Likewise, those goosebumps the poor girls are sporting aren’t a good look either. Despite the glistening, sunless tan lotions, on Prom night, they’re stuck with skin that looks like a plucked chicken.
While Cody High School had decent weather this year for its Prom, our granddaughter Addy wasn’t so lucky over in Gillette. For her first Prom, the weatherman launched a bit of tiny hail. Addy and her friends were not deterred, however, and sported their gorgeous gowns like princesses. In the space of one week, Addy turned 16, earned her driver’s license and attended Prom. Her mom, our daughter Erin, was exhausted – and a little teary-eyed.
My personal favorite Prom ever was in my junior year of high school. As the class in charge, we were determined to have the most creative Prom in the school’s history. To this day, I still think it was a totally unique idea. The movie “Romeo and Juliet” had been released a year or so before, and voilà, we had our theme. We even conned the owner of the local drive-in theater to play the movie as an after-Prom event. What can I say? The Class of 1971 was one smooth bunch.
On the gym stage, the artists in the lot painted a huge garden and balcony backdrop, a masterpiece worthy of the Louvre. For columns, the local flooring dealer provided us with carpet rolls that we painted white and encircled with hand-made tissue flowers. They were hoisted up on the railing in front of the bleachers in the gym and secured to the ceiling overhead. Tables were situated on the perimeter of the dance floor and were decorated with – this is where the story gets good – sweet potato vines!
Weeks before, we’d launched a contest among the grades of our school to see which student could create the best-looking sweet potato vine for Prom. The science teachers were thrilled with the de facto botany project, but the basketball coach went pale thinking about all those vases of water on HIS gym floor. By Prom time, the vines were gorgeous, and the gym never looked better – regardless of what coach said.
I don’t remember who won the contest; like many incidents over time, memory tends to fade. But I do remember one thing – besides the spuds, that is: We never had snow for Prom that I recall. We must have been in Wyoming’s only sunbelt… .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.