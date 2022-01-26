We would be surprised if the teacherage at Valley School was ever used again as a home for a resident teacher.
However, we believe it is in the best interests of Park County School District 6 to preserve the cabin located 37 miles southwest of Cody.
The historic cabin was last used as a residence for the Valley School teacher 22 years ago. Built in 1933, the cabin is in need of a new roof and a new foundation.
Estimates to restore the cabin to usable condition run about $50,000 and would most likely be considerably less if used for art or music instruction rather than housing.
Board Trustee Stefanie Bell worries if repairs and improvements are made, but the building sits empty for most of the year, the same problems are going to happen again.
Bell has a valid point, but we would really like to see that piece of history preserved.
Certainly there must be some grants available for historical preservation or individuals willing to spring for the cost of restoration and preservation or volunteer labor and materials.
Yearly upkeep on the building would be a tiny fraction of the district’s $32 million general fund budget.
We have consistently argued the Park County District 6 board needs to be fiscally conservative, but in our opinion this is a rare, worthwhile exception.
The quaint cabin harkens back to a bygone era when a teacher lived in the teacherage and taught in the nearby school and it would be a shame to see it disappear.
While saving the cabin will cost some money to restore and then to keep it in repair, we believe it is a worthwhile expenditure and a way to preserve a bit of Western history at a small expense to county taxpayers.
