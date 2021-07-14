What is going on with the management of the Park County Fair?
Just a month before the fair is scheduled to open, the fair’s events administrator Audra Jewell was fired.
Her termination is the fourth change in a fair director or events coordinator in about five years.
Teecee Barrett was hired to replace Echo Renner in 2017 and Barrett was fired by the commissioners in 2019.
The commissioners then moved to name Mike Garza fair supervisor and Jewell as events coordinator. Garza is also in charge of the county’s buildings and grounds and events departments.
Adding to the confusion is that in 2015 the Park County commissioners diminished the power of the fair board to an advisory status only and created the events coordinator position to report directly to the commissioners instead of reporting to the fair board.
We are not privy to the reasons leading to Jewell’s termination. We also do not know what led to the firing of Barrett and Renner.
We must believe all of the firings were for justifiable reasons.
Still, the justification for the commissioners to make the fair board only an advisory board appears nebulous.
Without good direction, without a vision, without capable employees to carry out that vision, any organization is going to suffer.
It seems every year, there is drama involved in the management of the fair.
Administration of the Park County Fair definitely needs to get back on track.
We believe it is incumbent on the commissioners to get to the bottom of the problems in the management of the fair beginning right now so the organization doesn’t face that same scenario in the future.
