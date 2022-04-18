To the editor:
I’m writing today to offer belated praise to Ryan Hauck and the Park County Travel Council on the new domes on the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce campus.
What was previously an area to pass through en route to other destinations has become a gathering place for both locals and visitors. And rightly so, as the chamber serves as the “heart” of the Cody experience.
In the last number of weeks, I’ve seen or heard about professionals holding meetings in the domes, couples eating lunch together, teens hanging out with friends, sisters taking mom for coffee, and visiting school kids stopping before a long bus ride. I doubt this particular space has seen this much traffic since the days of “cruising Main,” when the chamber parking lot was the gathering place for local teens.
The juxtaposition of the glass domes and the historic log building is a clever way to signify an embrace of both our history and of the future. As a life-long Cody resident, I offer a big thank you to Hauck and the PCTC for providing our community with a cool, new gathering place.
(s) YANCY DEARINGER BONNER
Cody
