“The life of Mrs. Chamberlin might well be the history of Cody,” read Agnes Chamberlin’s 1949 obituary.
At the time of her death she had lived here for nearly 50 years, and throughout those decades had been responsible for bringing prosperity and good fortune to the town she loved.
While no streets were ever named after Agnes, it is clear she played an active role in founding Cody.
Agnes Brown was born in 1871 and grew up on the plains of Kansas. Family strife and her own grating disposition resulted in an unhappy youth spent traveling about, attending some schools, working for newspapers, getting fired for her disobedience, and ultimately finding herself at the end of her rope.
At the age of 28 she met Mark Chamberlin, an itinerant dentist. The couple acquired a hasty marriage, loaded all their belongings into a wagon, and set off toward the sunset in hopes of brighter prospects and a new life.
In 1900 they rolled into Cody. The arrival of the railroad was still more than a year away and Agnes remembered her first impressions of the town as just an assemblage of crude hovels scattered among the dusty sagebrush. Despite this less-than-inspiring milieu, the couple chose Cody on which to gamble their future.
Mark opened a dental practice and Agnes landed a gig setting type at the Cody Enterprise. A short while later they built a hotel adjacent to their office and residence on 12th Street.
Both Agnes and Mark were thoroughly engaged in the civic and social life of the small town, working tirelessly to make Cody a prosperous community.
In those days there was a subtle divide amongst locals about what the town should strive to be. Some residents, like Caroline Lockhart, reveled in the rough and tumble character of the dusty cowtown. Agnes, on the other hand, hoped to develop Cody into a thriving and respectable community. She operated her hotel to reflect those aspirations.
“Mrs. Chamberlin’s hotel has never been famous for Wild West excitements and shooting scrapes,” the Cody Enterprise reported in 1939, “In fact, as far as Mrs. Chamberlin knows, there isn’t a single bullet hole in it.”
It was the result of Agnes’ diligence and probity that her business became a favored haven for many folks who found themselves traveling through Cody.
Beyond her success as a businesswoman, Agnes was also instrumental in numerous civic organizations in her adopted hometown. She did a great deal to bolster the early existence of the Buffalo Bill Museum and served as the secretary of the Cody Club. She even wrote a history of its early activities.
In 1935 Agnes gifted her nearby homestead land to the city of Cody for the creation of a municipal airport, insuring its close proximity to the town center.
In celebration of her retirement the Cody Club announced the advent of “Chamberlin Day,” a special civic holiday to honor one of “Cody’s most loyal and respected citizens.”
During the festivities Agnes made a short speech to the assembled citizens. Her words were a testament to a life of dedication and hard work: “I am grateful to Cody for giving me the opportunity to achieve whatever success I have had, and I have always known and appreciated the fact that it was to co-operation and respect of my fellow-townsmen that made whatever I have done possible. In no other place in the world could I have been so happy or succeeded so well as here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.