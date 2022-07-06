Now the dust has cleared, the Fourth is rearview mirror stuff, and we can all get back to saying, “You staying busy?”
I’ve known some wild Fourth celebrations, but this year, not so much. I for the most part hunkered down, never even dropping my pants to shoot up a flare like past years. But then again, tradition is all about making changes and transitions.
Now that the skies are silent, it’s time to reflect on life’s grievances. Well, I’ve been reflectin’ like gangbusters and shall now get them off my sculpted abs and chest.
• Don’t let anyone tell you that generic, store-brand items are exactly the same as the brand name – just cheaper. I have a full can of “Equate Foamy” shave lotion waiting to be replaced by my usual “Gillette Foamy”ASAP (meaning “Angry Shopper Again POed”).
This Gillette impostor is like applying roof caulking to a soaked plumbing vent, if you catch my drift, and I think you do. Rather than sticking to my wet cheek, I’ve got globs of lotion just waiting to drop into the sink at any given moment. Exactly the same? Yeah, my aching, splotchy face!
• Just once I’d like for an egg yolk to break when cracked into my skillet for the incomparable “egg sandwich,” considered a delicacy in Blough heritage. I can still hear Dad from his recliner, answering his own question just before the 11 o’clock news, “Hey, Mom, you wanna make me an egg sandwich, yeah?”
But the yolk never breaks … unless I’m frying up another Blough favorite, “dippy eggs” (some still say “over-easy,” LOL). It doesn’t matter how gently I thwack the egg on the edge, a yoke or more is gonna run messily like a street urchin’s nose. But for the egg sandwich, which requires the broken yolk – full, perfect yolks every time. It’s as maddening as a Kamala Harris press conference!
• I been steaming at the New York Times for supplying an easily stumbled-upon link that reveals the Daily Wordle answer. If you’re unfamiliar with the Wordle phenomenon, so would I be had Tory Beemer not seized upon my love of Jumbles and urged me to take the Wordle train for a spin. Now I’m hopelessly hooked, and that without remedy.
So a recent midnight when the new Wordle is refreshed each day, I press the usual NYT link, and up pops not only word tips, but one link that actually spilled the beans (coincidentally, not the word that day) before I could divert my weary eyes. Now I suppose you’re thinking, “In a world turned upside down by Russian aggression and threats of nuclear holocaust, is the Wordle giveaway really worth fretting about?” Well, I think you’re clearly mistaking me for someone with a full life.
The whole Wordle premise is solving the 5-letter word in as few of the six allowed guesses and rubbing it into the faces of fellow Wordlers that you got it in say … three guesses to their six guesses. Now I trust no one’s screen-shot, knowing my opponents may have panicked and peeked so I’ll think they’re smarter than they actually are. Worlds are colliding!
