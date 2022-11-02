On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it was announced to the world that Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis had died.
It was quickly rescinded, but just two days later it was true, “The Killer” was dead. In the history of popular music there has not been a more scandalous, complicated and talented musical icon.
Jerry Lee Lewis was born in Ferriday, La. He grew up poor, but his parents mortgaged their farm to afford Jerry a piano. When he was a teenager his mother enrolled him in a Pentecostal Christian University so he could use his musical talent to glorify the Lord. However, at a church assembly, Jerry Lee played “My God Is Real” in a blasphemous boogie-woogie style. He was promptly expelled from the school.
Throughout Lewis’ career he would tell people that he was making his living playing the devil’s music and he and his audience were on their way to eternal damnation.
Lewis would spend the next several years playing clubs and cutting a few records, but was not able to get his break. In 1956 Lewis was in Memphis to audition for Sun Records. Sun was already building fame as the label of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash. Jerry Lee Lewis would find a home there as a session musician for other artists’ records, but more importantly he would make his own records as a solo artist. His career took off.
The next year, 1957, would see the release of two of Lewis’ biggest hits, “Whole Lotta Shaking Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.” Lewis was an absolute wild man on stage, playing the piano keys with his hands, feet and even his rear end. His popularity was nearing that of Elvis himself.
The next year Lewis was in London about to kick off a tour of the UK. A reporter approached a very young woman in the touring party and asked her who she was. She proudly announced she was Myra, Jerry Lee’s wife. When the reporter asked her age, Jerry Lee answered 15. This did not go over well with the British fans. Things were made worse on both sides of the Atlantic when it was learned that she was really only 13 and Jerry Lee’s first cousin. Then it got even worse. Lewis had not gotten a divorce from his previous, second wife so his marriage to Myra was not legal. After playing three shows in England the tour was canceled due to poor ticket sales and the rising scandal.
It was then Lewis entered his “wilderness years.” He was still recording, constantly touring and honing his craft but only making a fraction of his former income. In 1964, he was playing a gig with the Nashville Teens at the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, that just a year before it was a great place to catch a band called The Beatles. Recording equipment was set up to capture the performance. What resulted is widely regarded as the greatest live album of all time, “Live at the Star Club.”
The wilderness years would come to an end in 1968 when Lewis’ record company urged him to record a country album. He and Myra would divorce in 1970. He would marry again four more times. Lewis would have high-charting songs, again, but scandal would follow him for the rest of his life.
