Last week in this space, I asked the question, “Is it just me, or is the number of robocalls growing?”
I expressed my angst at the number of such phone calls I receive each day. Like 70% of U.S. consumers, I no longer answer the phone if I don’t recognize the number. My thinking is, “If it’s important, they’ll leave a message.”
Considering Congress’s passage of the TRACED Act (Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence) in late 2019, I asked another question: “Shouldn’t I see a difference by now?”
As with most things, there’s a loophole – actually, more than one. According to a June 6, 2019, story with Consumer Reports online, Octavio Blanco writes, “Without clarification of how a consumer is supposed to give or withdraw consent, robocallers will exploit these protection gaps.”
Let me be clear: Robocallers, I don’t give permission for you to call me.
Now, James Bond may have preferred his martinis “shaken, not stirred,” but he may also have preferred his cellphone service the same way. As it turns out, a provision in the TRACED Act mandates that providers implement the STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited/ Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) authentication system. This tool ensures that the number from which a call is placed is the same one appearing on my Caller ID – that is, unless my service provider is a smaller carrier that doesn’t yet have the technology or unless my landline is copper.
As I was reading about this strategy to combat spoofed calls (the ones that appear to be from a friend or reputable company), I admit I got lost in the techno-babble. Search the internet for STIR/SHAKEN and see what I mean.
There’s another glitch: As expected, many robocall outfits are located overseas. This isn’t likely to change too soon since we all know how easy it is to get the world’s governments to agree on anything.
But as I wrote last week, I don’t even want to hear the phone. Libby Cathey, reporting for ABC News on Jan. 1, 2020, quotes Maureen Mahoney, a policy analyst with Consumer Reports, who said, “The key is requiring these phone companies to help stop the calls before they reach the consumer and do it at no additional charge.”
Sure, I can use all kinds of software and apps to get rid of unwanted calls on my cellphone. But as Cathey writes, “This new legislation thrusts the responsibility on service providers to block those calls from ever reaching consumers.”
So far, it’s not working too well.
In the meantime, the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) has some tips related to robocalls. First, don’t answer a call from an unfamiliar number, but if you do, don’t “Press 1 to continue.” Never give out personal information, and don’t interact with robocallers. Despite our best efforts, we may inadvertently answer a call. If this happens, hang up immediately, no matter how tempted we might be to “tell them off.”
Finally, visit the fcc.gov website and search for “stop robocalls” to alert the FCC to repeated calls from suspect numbers. There is also more information on those prevention resources such as phone apps, software and the National Do Not Call Registry to stop unwanted calls to your phones.
It might be worth a try, but then again, no guarantees…
