First, let me say that I genuinely like my Facebook friends – all 334 of them.
And to be clear, I haven’t indiscriminately accepted every single friend request just to pack my list. On the contrary, I really do have a relationship with each one; I know them all.
I estimate that I receive 30 – 40 connections per day – certainly more than usual. This is probably due to today’s pervasive climate of politics, coronavirus and social unrest. Most of the time, I’m happy to read each one; I do like staying in touch.
However, sometimes it feels like Facebook is almost setting me up for failure. I get numerous challenges (dares? gauntlets?) or requests with the implication that our friendship is on the line. If I really believed, if I truly agreed or if I honestly cared, I’d answer the call to action. Should I respond unsatisfactorily, I fear I’ll be “unfriended” or worse – our relationship is permanently fractured.
For example: Save the bees; we’re still waiting for your signature. Prove that you’re not sad. Share the third photo on your phone. Share something yellow. Share your high school graduation photo.
With some posts, the implication is that if I don’t share, I don’t love my kids or grandkids; I’m ungrateful, unpatriotic or ungodly; or I’m not compassionate:
Share if you love your fill-in-the-blank (daughter, son, mom, husband).
I dare you to share this: It cost zero dollars to thank God for waking you up every morning.
Join the caravan for a “show of patriotism.”
Then, there are those that if I don’t follow through, I’m not a friend. For instance, “There will be people who will scroll by this message” that relates to suicide or animal cruelty. Or, “Most won’t, but my real friends will: In honor of someone who fights or fought cancer, pass along the pink ribbon.” And, “I’m asking my small corner of FB to follow suit: Could any two of my Facebook friends just copy and repost to share far and wide? Just two. Any two. Say done. Done.”
With the upcoming election, there are a host of actions I should be taking to align with one side or the other. I should post a flag to flood Facebook with the stars and stripes; it will be downright obvious if I don’t. Another suggests that if I don’t have the courage to share (actually it was another reference not suitable for printing), it’s because I’m “too afraid to offend my ‘snowflake friends.’” And of course, “keep reposting until the election” related to a number of stances.
So, to be clear: Just because I don’t post a flag doesn’t mean I’m not a patriot. If I don’t share a photo of my son or daughter, no one should think that they don’t mean the world to me – because they do. When I don’t repost a saying about having the best sisters ever, my action shouldn’t be construed to suggest that I don’t – have the best sisters ever, that is. And if I haven’t typed “amen” to a particular post, there’s no way it implies that I’m not a believer.
Finally, my Facebook friends should know how much I care about them regardless of our individual beliefs, opinions and backgrounds.
Now that’s something to like-and-share.
