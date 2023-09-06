It’s very encouraging to see how well students, school officials and the Cody Police Department reacted to the possible school shooting threat last Thursday at the Cody Middle School.

Scott Weber

I always wonder why news stories only mention Cody Police as the only agency protecting our students. We have had for five years armed staffs within that are trained to stop any threat immediately. And their reaction is minutes before any police arrive. Every second counts.

