To the editor:
If you like hamburger and steak or a cold glass of milk, this would be a good time to thank all the livestock producers that are working 24/7 in this weather to feed cattle and keep young calves alive.
And it would also be good to remember the people that work in the oil and gas industry that keep the heat and lights on, even when it’s cloudy and the wind doesn’t blow. There are truckers, law enforcement and many other people whose jobs just get harder and more dangerous in this kind of weather.
Thank you.
(s) alan shotts
Cody
