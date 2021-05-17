To the editor:
A flyer came in my newspaper – Poisons on sale. Poisons for killing plants, poisons for killing animals. Even poisons for killing fungus, whose rootlike mycelia provide essential nourishment and chemical transport throughout the soil and its biome.
Have you noticed the decline in bird populations? Songbirds rely on invertebrates – insects, spiders and worms – to feed their young. Landscaping poisons eliminate this food source. Herbicides make their way into the bodies of invertebrates as well as killing plants, and those poisons have been found in the feather structure of birds. Persistent pesticides appear in polar ice – evidence they are transported globally, and rain down on us from above.
Careful use of pesticides is sometimes appropriate, but corporations promote these expensive and dangerous chemicals to the public as the only way to maintain a yard. Children sustain neurological damage from widely used invertebrate neurotoxins. Herbicides have been linked to cancer.
Be kind to the web of nature. Go easy on pesticides and keep kitty indoors during nesting season.
(s) linda raynolds
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.