To the editor:
The quote “dissent is the highest form of patriotism” is often attributed to Thomas Jefferson.
Healthy dissent generates innovation and stimulates thinking. Dissent requires the principle of freedom of speech, which is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
Our nation’s ability to foster and nurture free thought and independent thinking is currently under assault. In many regards hate and tribalism are easier than empathy and understanding.
The latter is a skill that many in our community are losing. tribalism or group-though is a phenomenon that occurs when a group of individuals reaches a consensus without critical reasoning or evaluation of alternatives.
When our elected leadership characterize dissent as un-American, they turn their backs on American history and core free speech principles. We as individuals struggle against the gravity of the tribe.
To be an individual, at times, you will be lonely and lost. No struggle is too difficult to experience the freedom of owning yourself. Our elected officials, both Democrat and Republican, are leading us into an age of retribution and tribalism. This will continue to break the bonds of fellowship with our friends, family and loved ones.
Change will only begin at the individual level. Do not look upward to our national leaders, who have demonstrated they possess no qualities required for leadership. Instead look inward to yourself and the role that your tribe plays in shaping your identity. Own yourself, otherwise you will be lost.
(s) carson davis
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.