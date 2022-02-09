I left you with Neil Diamond’s sobering ditty, “Song sung blue; everybody knows one,” ending with “Me and you, are subject to, the blues now and then ...”
That is grossly, grammatically incorrect; “You and I” being the proper syntax. Where love song lyrics are concerned though, proper takes back seat to lyrical rhyme. At least that’s how me see it. But sad is how many love stories end. I quote Lobo: “I love you too much to ever start liking you, so let’s just let the story kind of end. I love you too much to ever start liking you, so don’t expect me to be your friend.”
That speaks volumes of the liberation bitter venom toward an ex who doesn’t end things to our liking brings. I’m close friends with a couple exes, but it’s not for everyone. When you’re “blue on blue; heartache on heartache, it’s not as easy as Bobby Vinton would have you believe. He never got past the gal who “She wore blue velvet; bluer than velvet was the night ...” Sadly, years later “And I still can see blue velvet through my tears.” That’s bluer than blue stuff.
Not to be a romance downer, I thought I’d try something different: open negative but finish positive – as opposed to my normal “start negative and finish exactly the same.”
I recently wrote about my spunky, 81-year-old, next-door-neighbor Dagmar and how six months ago, her longtime significant other and dog died the same week I urged and expedited her adoption of a 2-year-old shelter dog she had her eye on, even promising I would take “Duke” if anything were to happen to Dagmar. She changed his name to some German thing, “Yoshi” and they had been inseparably lovesick ever since.
I’m now keeping my promise since Dagmar died unexpectedly last week. Where is my promised positive ending? Days ago, my brother Paul called as I shopped the Albertson’s produce and I detailed the sad events, mentioning how I had just bought tons of treats/rawhides for my new dog.
Hanging up, I again noticed the nondescript, 30-something couple shopping nearby. Browsing the lettuce offerings. I sensed someone right on my tail and twice I heard “excuse me.” I realized it was meant for me and turned around to see this stranger with an extended hand and steely gaze saying in a strong voice, “God bless you.” Stunned, I clasped his hand and said, “Hey, God bless you too.” When I released his strangely rigid hand, I saw the ten-dollar bill in mine.
I awkwardly tried to thank him, but he swiftly walked away. I don’t know if he heard my heartfelt phone recount or what, but after checkout, I searched for them to convey how much his gesture meant to me at that particular time. May be my timing, but they seemed to have just vanished.
I do believe in angels, and since the sadness of homing this grieving dog, combined with a recent bout of depression had seemed to be working some kind of symbiotic healing, this odd encounter left me magically touched and endlessly thankful. How’s that for a silly love song, happy ending?
