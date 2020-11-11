I read with intrigued contemplation Jeanette’s recent column about which five historical figures she might invite to dinner.
I quickly constructed my own top five, but right off I would suggest eating out, as I feel the surroundings at my musty manor would distract to the point of inhibiting thought-out answers. The last thing you want to hear after asking a deep, philosophical question is, “What the hell is that crawling from behind your refrigerator?”
A trite choice is Jesus, but let’s keep this deity-free, shall we? Now, God’s downcast friend Job is another story altogether. A man after my own heart, I might say, “Pass the Jell-o, Job, and tell me: How upset were you really by your mother-in-law’s death when the mighty wind collapsed your house? Can you imagine if your only family survivor was that battleaxe?”
Hopefully, he’d fist-bump me and chuckle, “Oh, I hear thee.” “Seriously though Jobester, how did you keep your faith with all those horrible plagues visited upon a righteous man such as yourself? Hey, I can identify; my life has been no picnic. I was a pizza-face in high school, but festering boils? That would have broken me!
“And how did your wife’s encouraging words, ‘Curse God and die’ sit with you? So much for ‘in sickness and in health.’ I’d have shoved her fat face right in the fish goulash!”
Billy Graham is in my top five since he and my mom were the two most Christlike figures of our lifetime. Filled with spiritual conflict, my questions would be fast and furious. I’d ask the “Pastor to the Presidents” his true opinion of each U.S. president he met. “I know you counseled such legendary POTUS sinners as Kennedy, Nixon and Clinton, but missed out on Trump. Had he said Christ was a loser and not a hero because he got captured, would that be enough to make a preacher swear? Ya think ya might have punched him?”
Call me twisted, perverse, even bordering on deranged, but I’d like to break bread with Charlie Manson. It’s undeniable he was an interesting, entertaining man. I feel I’d have been a great psychologist, and while offering another helping of my special “Helter Skelter Stew,” I’d look into those maniacal eyes and say, “I know your mother was a prostitute who abandoned you on the streets, but who were you really angry at when orchestrating those slaughters? Did society fail you, Charles? No, no; it’s okay to cry. Let it out, ya misunderstood psychopath.”
Dolly Parton would be there – one of the truly great voices of all time and a genuinely nice person. If she leaned over, reaching for the gravy bowl, I might quip, “Hubba, hubba!” I’m sure she gets that all the time and would likely coo while giving me a Dutch-rub, “Ooh, you really are an ornery, witty little dickens, aren’t y’all?” After dessert, I’d humbly request a private performance of “Jolene (Please don’t take him just because you can).”
And curiously, Napoleon rounds out my guest list. Just once I’d like to be the one saying, “Stand up. Oh, sorry; you are standing.”
I would have Jesus, Rocky Marciano, DMX, Hunter Thompson and the great Chris Farley.
