It certainly looks like it’s going to be a bumpy ride for the tourism industry around Yellowstone Park this summer.
Less than two weeks ago, the flooding and subsequent closure of the entire park looked like doomsday. That news prompted a barrage of reservation cancellations at Cody hotels and campgrounds during the past weekend.
Then on Sunday it was announced the southern loop would reopen on Wednesday with a limited number of visitors allowed in on an alternating license plate system.
Surprisingly it was also announced that most of the park’s northern loop is expected to reopen in two weeks or less with the National Park Service kicking in $50 million for recovery efforts.
What is even more surprising, having seen photos of the road and bridge damage inside the park, is that the Federal Highway Administration is working with the NPS on a range of temporary and permanent options to restore access to Silver Gate and Cooke City.
Given images of the damage, that seems like an incredible feat.
With 80% of the park open to visitors and the North and Northeast entrances temporarily closed, does that mean Cody can expect even more traffic this year?
That is the big unknown, but one thing is certain: Travelers don’t like uncertainty. They want to know if they will be able to get into Yellowstone before they leave home or will they be turned away when they arrive.
Cody individuals have worked diligently for years to make Cody a tourism destination rather than a one-night stop on the way to Yellowstone. This may be the year when those efforts are put to the test.
It’s still up in the air what tourism will look like this year. But what initially looked catastrophic does not appear to be quite as dire with even some good news thrown in.
