To the editor:
As of Friday, July 17, there are 24 deaths in Wyoming this year due to the dreaded COVID-19.
At the same time there are 50 deaths in the state of Wyoming due to automobile accidents. I think we should follow Walmart’s example and require all drivers to put giant face masks over the grill and hood of their vehicles in order to prevent the deadly spread of vehicle contamination. The numbers don’t lie.
(s) tricia hunter
Cody
(2) comments
I have a padded bra for my car. It worked great when I hit a bird at 70MPH out by Clark. Since before the invention of the automobile, padding has always made all the difference.
This is pretty low class.
