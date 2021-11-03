Last month’s memorial for the 13 service members killed outside of the Kabul, Afghanistan airport in August was a fitting memorial to those service members who paid the ultimate price with their lives.
The display in The Irma with the names of those killed above combat boots received donations of almost $4,000 which The Irma generously matched.
And Downrange Warriors is a fitting organization to receive the $7,994 donated to the memorial.
Many veterans expressed frustration about the handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the goal of Downrange Warriors is to assist veterans in crisis and to improve mental health.
The donated funds will assist in the Downrange Warriors organization’s goal of trying new therapies to assist veterans.
Some of the money will be used to send veterans to an out-of-area hospital to try a new, promising therapy or to participate in the Mighty Oaks intensive therapy program in California.
For veterans in need of short-term or long-term healing, or for those wishing to become an active advocate for veterans, you can become a partner by going to downrangewarriors.org.
If you wish to contribute financially, you can donate online at downrangewarriors.org or by mail at P.O. Box 2251, Cody, Wy., 82414.
America’s veterans and Downrange Warriors are truly worthy of your support.
Next Thursday, Nov., 11, Veterans Day, is an apropos time to remember those who served so that your freedoms can be guaranteed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.