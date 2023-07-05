To the editor:
Using Wyoming Game and Fish’s own description and pictures of a black bear vs. a grizzly bear, it should be easy to tell the difference between species. However, given individual configurations, some grizzlies don’t have noticeable humps or dished faces. Some black bears have a hump appearance at the shoulders or a slightly dished face. Tracks help, if you can find them. I’ve observed many “non-griz” appearing like griz and a few blacks that have griz characteristics in 59 years of bear hunting.
Even the large predator man for Wyoming Game and Fish, after hours of observation, mistakenly shot a grizzly bear, thinking he and his companion had been watching a black bear most of the day.
Any hunter, based on many factors, can’t always be sure. Nor can a juror, judge nor, as demonstrated by the large predator specialist, the Game and Fish. There are times many, if not all of them, would struggle to know.
Between Yellowstone National Park, state agencies and United States Fish and Wildlife Service, a number of grizzlies are killed each year. It started in YNP during WWI, with them hiring predator hunter Ted Ogston who alone killed 44. And to date, hundreds have been killed since they were listed as endangered by the government. But they aren’t held accountable like an individual is. Their killings are on purpose. Hunters making an honest mistake are hung out to dry. Our Constitution is not only for individuals, but especially for the government.
Wyoming Game and Fish and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service need to clean up their own acts before making an example of a man who made an honest mistake. In the meantime, the government will keep trapping, drugging, handling and making their own unaccountable mistakes with them.
(s) RANDY SELBY
WAPITI
