This will be a very different Thanksgiving season in Cody.
Traditional events have been either canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic or altered to conform to the public health situation.
Beyond that, the CDC is urging caution about family get-togethers. And if people were worried years ago about melding different political views across a Thanksgiving table, this year may provide even more fuel for the fire.
With all that said, we believe all of the division, turmoil and fear around the country right now makes it even more important to celebrate Thanksgiving – to give thanks to God if you believe – however you mark the occasion.
What’s great about our community is how so many people are willing to adapt and adjust to still be able to be there for each other. We commend those in our community who are putting others first and keeping the spirit alive.
Cody Regional Health is again putting on the annual community Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day. But this year, people will pick up meals as they drive by.
Lions Club canceled its tradition on carnival games and turkey prizes due to the pandemic, but is still holding raffles, money which will go to Youth Clubs of Park County, and is donating the turkeys it does have so that those in need may have a Thanksgiving staple at the middle of the table.
Restaurants such as The Irma and Qt’s are again doing special meals on the day while providing for more safety.
For those planning to cook at home, the Park County Library System offers a bountiful array of cookbooks to make a meal, whether it’s for yourself, maybe in front of a Zoom call, with close family and friends or whatever else you’re doing.
The point is, this year has hopefully taught us all to value what we have. So when you’re planning Thanksgiving, make time to say thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.