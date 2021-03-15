To the editor:
Recently a Pastor from Powell wrote an editorial about the death penalty.
Sorry, but I have to disagree with her. It needs to stay. People on death row do not need to sit for years on end. Get it done. Quit using taxpayers’ money to support these criminals.
My best friend was raped and murdered in Texas in 1981. They caught the guy. He was a family man so he got life. Then he got cancer, so then the state of Texas had to pay for his treatments until he died.
Sorry. But an eye for an eye. Hang high till they die. Let the buzzards eat their eyes. My friend died a horrible death. Anyone who kills should die the same way. Unless you’ve been there. I’m glad this man died.
(s) susan aagard
Cody
