After three months of construction on Sheridan Avenue, Phase 1 of the Cody Improvements Project is on schedule to wrap up next week.
Work consisted of removing and then replacing specific sections of damaged concrete pavement, curb, gutter and sidewalk, as well as ADA ramp upgrades.
Roadwork is always a pain for drivers but many of us would probably agree that besides being unable to park on Sheridan, it hasn’t been too bad.
WYDOT’s four-phase project involves upgrades to the four-lane US 14-16-20 through Cody. Work also includes replacement of deteriorated concrete panels. Ramps at the corners are being rebuilt to current ADA standards.
We appreciate the hard work of S&S Builders and its subcontractors, as never once did the work fall behind schedule. Now we will have two months off before Phase 2 begins Aug. 24.
But just because the work is suspended doesn’t mean we won’t encounter other projects on highways around the state.
The closest to us is the Cody South project, which includes full reconstruction from the intersection of WY120 and US14/16/20 (milepost 81.21) for 2,000 feet and will continue through the summer.
It is located between the WY120/US14/16/20 intersection adjacent to Yellowstone Regional Airport and milepost 74 near the snowplow turnaround south of the Park County Landfill.
The project includes pavement leveling and a pavement overlay, installation of paved mailbox turnouts, pipe work, signage and electrical upgrades.
Remember to plan accordingly if heading that way and give yourself a little more time to reach your destination.
Road construction is never fun for drivers, but try to keep in mind that the final outcome will be worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.