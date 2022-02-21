Our children are precious. They are dependent on adults for their safety, health and education. Public education is primarily a local and state responsibility. So, we as adult citizens have the opportunity for significant input into our public school system. As part of our non-partisan mission, Wyoming Rising advocates for quality public education and participation in government. First, lets recall the history of public education in the U.S. as it relates to participation in government. Then, we will highlight the governor’s task force and the opportunity in 2022 to elect a Superintendent of Public Instruction whose experience and commitment is to quality public education.
The public school system has a very long and significant history. In the early days of our nation, schooling was haphazard. Many children were excluded mainly because of their family’s income level. Richer children had tutors or their family’s financed private schools. The originators of our country said that the success of the fragile American democracy would depend on the education and competency of our citizens. Preparing people for democratic citizenship was a major reason for the creation of the public school system. Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and others said that preserving democracy would require an educated population who would have the reasoning skills, insight and knowledge to participate in civic life, vote wisely, protect everyone’s rights and freedoms, and resist tyrants and demagogues. Jefferson and others proposed the creation of a more formal and unified system of publicly funded schools. Bills passed in 1785 and 1787 gave substantial tracts of land (land grants) in trust to new states to support public schools.
In the 1830’s Horace Mann, a Massachusetts legislator and secretary of that state’s board of education, began to advocate for the creation of public schools that would be universally available to all children, free of charge, and funded by the state. The public schools would provide a good education to ALL children regardless of family income levels. This would lift up every citizen’s ability to achieve “the American dream” of economic security and personal fulfillment. It was seen as a way to promote cohesion in the nation across all social and economic classes and improve economic and social outcomes for all citizens.
This was a gigantic undertaking and the progress was gradual and uneven. In 1830, about 15% of children ages 5 to 14 were enrolled in public schools. By 1870 this figure had risen to 78%. In 2017, 90% of Americans over 25 had a high school degree. The actions of local people coming together to run their schools, to build school houses, to hire teachers, and collect taxes helped galvanize communities and make people feel an integral part of their schools. That is still true today.
We have an opportunity right now to have significant input to our public school system in Wyoming. Governor Mark Gordon’s Re imaging and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) advisory board is seeking input from the public. A lot has changed since the inception of the public school system Its a whole new world our children are facing. The Governor is seeking suggestions on how our school system can better serve our children in today’s world. Many school districts in our country as well as other countries in the world are devising models for improving educational systems. One example is more individualized learning plans for each student’s needs and strengths as well as individualized assessments of progress. New technology may facilitate use of such individualized approaches. Standardized systems can be individualized to better ensure success of all students with a wide variety of abilities and interests. The survey is available to take through February 24. It can be found at this link http://wysac.uwyo.edu/RIDE.Over the summer the group will also hold public meetings throughout the state. The final report with suggestions to the legislature is scheduled to be complete before the 2023 legislative session. Check the Cody Enterprise for meetings in our area. In addition, we have a new Superintendent of Public Instruction recently appointed by Governor Gordon, Brian Schroeder. You may email him at askthesuperintendent@wyo.govwith any comments you may have for the Wyoming Department of Education. This position will be up for election in the fall of 2022. These are exciting opportunities to have input into how public schools can meet needs for rural economic and cultural development as well as promoting responsible citizenry sought by our founding fathers. Please participate in this opportunity as a citizen of this great democracy.
Wyoming Rising
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.