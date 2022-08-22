To the editor:

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

"Those of us (and there are plenty here) who still share liberal and progressive values and an appreciation for democracy need to step out of the shadows and speak up" Many have only to get "shot out of the saddle" so to speak...because they don't "ride for the brand". I have witnessed this BS for almost 70 years and it's beyond pathetic how grown people act worse than kindergarten kids. Everyone is entitled to their own beliefs...but in Wyoming it's "mind over matter...and what's on your mind doesn't matter". Unless of course you "ride for the brand".

Pete Demoney

Thank you. Also, those of us who are progressive love our country, support our troops, support our military, and own guns.

