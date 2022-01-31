Are you as tired as I am of watching our legislators spend their time on changing election laws and preventing redistricting?
My advice to our legislators, “Get over it. You have more important work to do.”
We all know that we have a state with an election law that has proven itself over and over to work perfectly well, a state with an overwhelming Republican majority and a pretty uniform population. Not to mention, we’re a state which reliably votes a Republican ticket every election.
So, what will redistricting or changes to the election laws affect? Not us. Not what legislation gets passed or doesn’t. But it might change which Republicans get elected.
Understandably, election laws and redistricting are important in places where walking in lockstep isn’t the norm. Politicians elsewhere get excited about changing voting laws and redrawing (gerrymandering) election districts in every election cycle. That’s politics, of course, at its most basic.
If you can change election laws to exclude entire voter blocks favoring the opposition? Well, that’s why such laws get changed as regularly as underwear.
Then, there’s that gerrymandering thing.
The idea is to shift the lines enclosing voters who vote reliably with the opposition into as few districts as possible. This results in district maps that look like crazy quilts. It means you limit the opposition’s number of “safe” seats and allows you the opportunity to focus on getting more seats by working the undecided or independent votes in the now “soft” districts.
But does that sound like something any Wyoming Republican legislator might feel the need to do? Yes. If it means keeping themselves in office and preventing some other Republican with the same ideas and the same agenda from getting elected.
Which is why we’re having this fuss over redrawing lines to conform to new census figures.
As for the allegation that Democrats (gasp) voted as Republicans in the primary and unfairly affected the outcome do we need to change our laws to prevent such a thing from happening? These worries have been driving the seemingly tireless efforts to amend our election law to require runoffs.
They say Mark Gordon wouldn’t be governor if there had been runoffs. A more conservative Republican would have won.
Well, not likely. But would it matter that much?
In sum, all this is preoccupying our legislators even though no one is claiming that Wyoming elections haven’t been fair, and only an insecure few are really worried that a few Democrats voting in the Republican primaries might have changed anything.
Which brings me back to politics and its power to send politicians in irrelevant directions.
Personally, all things being equal, I’d say, “Heck. Whatever turns you on. Go for it.”
But all things aren’t equal. Wyoming has serious problems. Those should be commanding legislative time and action, not these sideshows.
Except ... that’s just the way things are. Are you as weary of it all as I am?
"Wyoming has serious problems." Ya think....
