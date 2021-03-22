The Wyoming House finds itself at a crossroads.
At some point soon, a bill will cross the desk of Speaker Eric Barlow (R-Gillette) that requires schools to provide suicide prevention training to students in grades 6-12. It will not be the first time the newly renamed House Bill 175 has crossed his desk. It represents more than a rehashing of legislation the House has already denied. It represents a chance to do maybe the most important thing the House will ever do.
I understand that oil and gas and coal and what to do with them are important. I also understand that some legislators find it critically important to closely regulate what private businesses (banks) do and with whom they do business (arms manufacturers – check out House Bill 236 and see if you can find just a hint of irony that small-government, free-market legislators sponsored it). But without H.B. 175, it doesn’t matter what we set oil royalties at or if we legalize marijuana or anything else the Legislature wants to do because the clock is ticking on the next suicide.
I have firsthand experience with attempting suicide. I desperately wish someone would have noticed or asked. We can wait no longer. Cody schools are joining with about 12 other districts to provide the kind of prevention training students need. That isn’t enough. Every school in Wyoming needs to teach its students the signs and symptoms of suicidal ideation.
The training is paid for if county prevention specialists are used, which most counties employ. Estimates if the districts have to pay for it themselves hover at about $2 per student per year. Kids pay more than that for a single breakfast in the cafeteria.
I can argue there is no amount of money too high to keep a kid alive. I can argue against Rep. Chip Neimann (R-Hulett) and say not everyone goes to church or not every church has suicide prevention programs or that the state can’t mandate what churches do, but it can mandate what happens in school.
I can argue that anyone who claims to be pro-life should be immediately stripped of the label if they vote against a bill specifically designed to preserve life. I can make the truly wretched argument that dead kids aren’t future taxpayers and that will only hurt state finances in the future. I can argue the training will have a trickle-up effect and disseminate throughout the state and should lower our nation-leading suicide rate. I can argue that even if suicide wasn’t a problem when these legislators were in school (it was), it absolutely is now.
I’ll yell all those things from the rooftops until I pass out, then wake up and do it again. But I have only one voice. It may be loud, but it is only one. There are nearly 30,000 voices in Park County. We can make our voices heard. Please, contact your representatives. Contact your state senators. Contact Gov. Mark Gordon. Doing so could save a life. I can’t think of a more important thing to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.