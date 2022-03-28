A couple of days ago, I asked a neighbor what he thought about the way renewable energy has edged into everyday life. His response was, basically, “what’s not to like.”
He was thinking of power tools.
Me, too. This last summer I traded in my gas-driven chain saw for a battery-powered one and will never look back. What a difference! Taking limbs off trees and cutting up the pieces was once a dreaded chore, notable for being put off from year to year until I could talk someone into helping me.
Now? You can guess. I was looking for more work to do.
And, weed whacking and trimming along water lines and edging the driveway and ... I went with new, renewable energy tools from the same manufacturer so that one battery charger works for everything. The tools are lighter than their gas counterparts, are easier to use, don’t require tricky mixtures of gas and oil, and definitely start when you ask (not when some combination of jerk and internal combustion decides).
That’s on the tools end of renewables.
How about cars? I hear we have a second charging station in Cody now. That’ll make an increasing number of tourists happy. With gas prices being where they are, I can guarantee that towns with charging stations are going to garner more and more of the tourist trade.
In my family alone, we already have two all EV cars. Well, one sports car and one SUV. The SUV regularly runs my east coast family up and down the I-95 corridor from northern Virginia to New England thanks to how far it can travel on one charge and on the high-speed chargers along the way. They fully and cheaply recharge the SUV in the time it takes for the grandsons to eat their hamburgers.
My current appreciation of renewables makes me unhappy with my own opposition to a windmill another neighbor installed on the bench above me. My thinking? That it would make too much noise. That it would be too ugly. That it would reduce the value of my property.
None of that proved true, thankfully.
And, think about it, as the price of gas and oil shoots higher and higher and as electric energy that now reaches us becomes more and more expensive, having your own windmill is not a bad thing. You can run your house and charge your devices for the price of windmill maintenance.
I’m reminded that my third great-grandfather owned a smock mill (that’s a windmill with skirts and sails) in the old country. Clearly, he was ahead of his time, and I should have followed his example.
But, here’s something interesting. While we’ve been debating renewables, the producers and the market have resolved the matter. Already, renewables comprise 12 percent of our energy production, a figure that’s growing rapidly. That’s hydro, wind, and solar but . .
Get this. Geothermal technology is rapidly putting the earth’s heat into the mix which could eventually yield dollars as well as affordable energy for us.
What’s not to like?
