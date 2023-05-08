When I was growing up, both my grandmas’ Sunday-go-to-meeting outfits always included a hat. They simply wouldn’t have been seen at church without a hat. Yet, it wasn’t long before that trend faded away.
The English, on the other hand, wouldn’t dream of attending a wedding or a horse race — or a coronation —without headwear. Before Kate Middleton became Britain’s queen-in-waiting, I remember thinking that her millinery had become such a British pastime, that it was certain to cross the big pond to America. Let’s face it: Princess Catherine makes hats cool.
This weekend, we saw lots and lots of chapeaux and fascinators at the Coronation of King Charles III. (Kate donned a silver headpiece in 3-D leaf embroidery.) But I really felt sorry for anyone who sat behind one of those enormous hats in the ornate Westminster Abbey. It was a coronation after all.
And “crossing the pond” to America? Two words: Kentucky Derby. The Run for the Roses also had all manner of head coverings. In fact, the New York Times had a quiz for readers to identify whether each hat/fascinator was worn by a Derby fan or a Coronation attendee.
Now I wasn’t aware of it, but it seems I’m fascinated by fascinators. I just didn’t know what they were called.
These cute little hat-type affairs that Kate Middleton and her fellow Brits wear are mini-hats that affix to one’s coiffure with a comb or a headband. They’re constructed of feathers, ribbons, beads and crystals, and if the hatter happens to attach a birdcage veil — a short, net veil covering only the face — the fascinator becomes a cocktail hat.
Little did I know that women opt for fascinators instead of hats for several reasons. First, they’re much cheaper than hats. Perusing some of the websites where one might purchase that one-of-a-kind Kentucky Derby chapeau, for example, I found these hats priced $200-$300. A fascinator would only set me back between $25 and $60.
Next, these hair accessories adapt to all kinds of hairstyles. One would be hard-pressed to prop a hat over a fancy updo. However, a fascinator can be tucked in anywhere, in any style, and look as nifty as a hat.
Finally, the fancy hair combs are much lighter, smaller and don’t require a bulky box for transportation. Think about some of Kate’s noggin-toppers. Several of them have such large brims that had the princess not worn the hats tipped to one side, Prince William couldn’t stand within two feet of his wife. With hats of that size, Kate probably has a closet just for those monstrous hat boxes.
Since “hat hair” isn’t a good look for me, I’ve never been one to wear hats. They squash down on my head and leave a ridge around my hair, and unless I need the hat to prevent scalding my scalp in the sun, I’ll go without. Still, this fascinator idea might be the answer should I decide to make a statement or two with a hat. A felt flower with a strategically placed crystal and a feather could be my new spring look.
At least I’d be ready should I receive an invitation to the Derby — or a coronation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.