To the editor:
With the elections upcoming it is encouraging to see the amount of interest shown through participation in meetings, articles and editorials. The democratic process is alive and well in Park County.
It is fair to say that there are many issues confronting us today that need the level of concern that has been shown.
Our Constitution confirms our God-given right to worship, assemble, associate, speak and vote as we see fit.
Those rights are under assault, have been since the birth of our great Republic, and are evident by the censorship and gaslighting we see happening when we do speak our piece today.
The democratic process has always been a messy one, sometimes compared to making sausage. Our great experiment in governance has proven to be the most successful in history, birthing the most powerful nation on Earth to date.
The 2000 presidential election is still being debated about if it was adjudicated properly.
In the 2016 presidential election, the results were contested.
The 2020 presidential election is not without controversy. The process of using the electoral collage has been much debated and was instituted to guide the election process.
Nongovernment money being used to fund elections is under scrutiny and has been banned in some states. That ban did not pass in Wyoming during the last Legislature.
Many challenges were made to the results in many States and even lawsuits between states going to the Supreme Court. The fact that courts did not take up the suits is not the problem; the reasons the suits were initiated is the problem. Lawsuits are ongoing today; take time to research it please.
Maybe we should use the French system of vote counting, then the issue can RIP?
(s) auggie mcbroom
Meeteetse
