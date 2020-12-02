Today I relate another of my strange-but-true, could-only-happen-to-him cautionary tales.
I’m not sure what year it was, but I was dating at the time, so you know it had to be decades ago. I was reminded today when at the Coffee Company, I happened upon Tim Morrow, now a Powell pastor, but who in those days headed Cody’s Church of God of Prophecy on 19th.
Upon hearing my tale of good intentions blowing up in my face yet again, you might think the “road to hell is paved with …” and “No good deed goes unpunished.” Maybe even, “A cursed man never wins,” which I coined just now.
I had begun attending Tim’s church, but at my previous church, the old CMA on Stampede where Morrison-Mairle now resides, a middle-aged man named Bob had a serious heart attack and his wife, a cashier at Steck’s IGA, was desperately trying to raise money for hospital expenses. As a buff, Greek God of sorts back then, I thought I might use their Universal weight machine at some point. As a barbell devotee, I mainly just wanted to help.
So sitting in Steck’s parking lot, I wrote out the check, but couldn’t for the life of me remember her name. I figured, “Ah, I’ll think of it later and come back.” Next morning, perched on a pew with my gal – let’s just call her Suzi – the offering plate was coming my way as I chatted inappropriately loudly with a nearby parishioner. Still yapping, I tore out the check and dropped it in the saucer.
Next day, I realized the $20 I’d intended to humbly give the Lord was actually the $400 intended for a non-deity. What could I do … checks were going to bounce? I called Pastor Tim and explained it was all a mistake that needed to be rectified if at all possible. Mr. Morrow didn’t sound all that cheerfully receptive and explained it would have to be brought before the board of the struggling little ministry. I felt bad, but I was dug in by necessity.
Well, eventually the wrong was righted and I came out looking like the guy who extorted money from God, which obviously doesn’t look good on a Judgment Day resume. Hopefully buying a machine I didn’t really want to help a couple in need will be considered and I’ll make the cut, even if barely.
So here all these years later, there is Pastor Morrow sitting near good friend Tish Cowan and I – bonded for life by a mutual dog passion. As we walked by Tim’s table, I said, “Mr. Morrow, I’d like to make a contribution to your church. Of course, I will expect it back soon.”
That embarrassing faux pas is a long-running gag between me and the affable preacher, who coincidentally is now pastor of my brother Jess and Marti’s Powell church. In retrospect, a good time was had by one and all, but I still to this day can’t recall the wife’s name and have never once used that cobweb-draped weight machine in my basement.
With God as my witness, it’s a true story.
