Years ago, there was a gum commercial wherein the lady’s wad had lost its flavor.
As she searches the depths of her bag for another piece, she misses the sight of her vacation — and probably her lifetime — a gigantic whale leaping from the sea.
That would be me.
Just when something big was going to happen, I’d be the one in the restroom or more likely at the concession stand.
This wouldn’t happen to my husband and his stepfather; they had “watching and waiting” down to an art. They could watch NASCAR and Jeff Gordon on the tube circling a racetrack over and over and over, and the two of them were simply mesmerized.
How they could watch the same cars circle the same track for something like 500 times is beyond me. But they had to keep watching and waiting, or they could miss something — like an airborne car on the backstretch.
I think that’s one reason I never became a hunter. (That plus the fact that camouflage and fluorescent orange are simply not a good look for me, and the cold, hard ground is always just that, cold and hard.) I couldn’t commit to hours of watching and waiting. I know that I would lose interest, look away for the tiniest moment and miss a Boone and Crockett record.
Aside from watching car races or hunting, I’d also be no good at having to “watch and wait” for a living. For example, my Uncle Murray was an air traffic controller in Spokane. I don’t think I could stare at those little blips on a screen or search the skies for hours. All that averting potential disaster stuff would be too intense for me.
I remember going up “in the tower,” and the view was awesome. That would be my problem: I’d get distracted by a gaggle of geese honking by or some fancy car on the ground. I’d look away for just an instant, and a Cessna and a 767 would escape a mid-air collision by mere inches. (Maybe that’s what is happening with the close calls of late?)
There’s a host of things I’d probably be no good at in this “watching and waiting” arena. I don’t think I could guard people, like the President of the United States, for instance — or anybody else for that matter. As I watched the crowd, all the faces would begin to resemble some crazy I’d seen in a warning post on social media. I’d tackle some poor innocent from Poughkeepsie with a bad eye, and the President would find himself in yet another domestic crisis.
I’d also think I’d be lousy at probing the depths of the ocean, searching for sunken treasure like the Titanic. My eyes are instantly bloodshot with eyestrain when I even ponder discerning images in all that murky, dark water. Cruising along silently in those cramped quarters of a tiny underwater craft, I’d be the one doing a crossword puzzle when the Grand Staircase came into view.
And I never thought I’d be a good scientist — and not because it’s just so messy. All those experiments are simply more “watching and waiting”. I’d be quaffing a Diet Pepsi down the hall and miss the cure for cancer.
I don’t think this means that I’m necessarily attention-challenged, though … I just have my limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.