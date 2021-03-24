When we last left Lester, I was home in ’05 to say goodbye to my dear sister Wanda. I’ll not rehash details about his meteoric rise from short-order cook at Winky’s (okay, let’s rehash me ramrodding that first teenage job for Les) to owning Burger Kings throughout the nation.
Rehashing is beneath my journalistic standards, but you should revisit parts I-III. You owe it to yourself to back up and catch up.
So Les revived and sold the three BKs in Atlanta and was back home with his wife, now medicated for the schizophrenia that separated them for years. I had flown in to be with my dying sister and Les and “third Amigo” Donnie Eash picked me up at the airport in Les’ Cadillac. Leaving Pittsburgh, Les suggested a stop at his newly opened Fuddruckers, the first our area had ever seen.
Funny thing about that Caddy: Les turned it over to me for my stay, and late evening as I’m driving to the big Richland mall, I engaged the headlights. Better safe than sorry I figured, but returning to the parking lot, that battery was dead.
Desperately seeking jumper cables, I found a nice gent parked nearby who was happy to help. I wanted to hook up the cables since I had much experience with the proper sequence, but he insisted. After he said, “Okay, fire ’er up,” sparks shot out of Lester’s prized Caddy that left me feeling I had just entered hell.
He picked me up in his Corvette and it was a pretty quiet ride after being reminded of his “alleged” caution that the headlights were automatic and I never need touch them. Years later, we (well, I anyway) were able to laugh about that pricey, replacement alternator.
Maybe five years later, my Cody family and I were back home for Mom’s 90th birthday, and darned if Les hadn’t sold his Fuddruckers partnership to buy one of the area’s oldest family run businesses, “Pomroy’s Short Stop.” Combination convenience store/eatery/auto garage, any time the Bloughs were home, there were complimentary breakfast sandwiches far better than the McMuffin. Don’t get me started on his homemade Gobs, a delicacy east coast folk know all about.
Another side note: during my last trip, I called Les’s house before meeting at our favorite “Ye Old Tollgate Inn” and his wife answered. Blame it on jetlag, but I inexplicably chirped, “Hi Patti.” She snorted, “No, this is Barb!” I had just summoned the name of Les’ past, “secret” girlfriend. Honest mistake, but when I walked into Tollgate saying, “Les, I talked to Barb and I may have screwed up,” he testily asked, “Ah geez, now what did you do, Blough?”
Incredible true story about a hometown boy’s rise to unlimited financial heights while fighting diabetes for many years. Nary a year ago, Les lost a leg to the cruel disease and soon after was found dead in his bedroom, just after buying a house in Florida for Barb and him.
We all know money can’t buy happiness. Health is the great equalizer, but my dear friend Les came so damn close.
