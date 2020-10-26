To the editor:
After nearly 35 years of solidly backing the lodging tax, we urge Park County voters to continue that support in the general election.
The vast majority of these invaluable revenues for countywide tourism promotion are paid by visitors who purchase lodging in Park County and the northern half of Yellowstone National Park.
Tourism remains increasingly competitive in the West and absent the sophisticated marketing plan executed every year by the Park County Travel Council, our local economy would suffer badly. Indeed, the smart and timely marketing campaign this spring and summer was key toward producing the relatively busy – considering the COVID-19 crisis – summer and fall tourism season experienced in Park County. This is no time for us to break stride in promoting tourism.
In 2019, the 4% lodging tax generated $3.1 million. Ten percent of the annual total is split among the four municipalities in Park County. In 2019, that amounted to about $121,000 for the city of Cody. The PCTC then allocates 71% of remaining revenues to the tourism marketing program, 20% for a grant program that directly supports the tourism activities of various organizations in the county, and 9% is spent on administration. This is a frugal, broad and generous approach to spending lodging tax revenues.
You may not be directly employed in the tourism sector but never doubt that it benefits you. As tourism dollars turn over locally an estimated seven times, they generate spending that boosts virtually every other part of our economy and community. Another important benefit of a strong tourism economy is that these visitors to Park County also contribute about one-third of the total sales tax collected here, thereby reducing the tax burden on local people. Put another way, in 2019 the estimated $10.6 million collected in sales tax from visitors had the effect of lowering the tax burden on every local household by $890.
As the national economy continues to suffer from the impacts of COVID-19 and our state government faces unprecedented tax revenue and budget reductions, Park County people can cast a vote that will help maintain and strengthen our local economy by supporting the lodging tax.
Thanks for your consideration.
(s) bruce mccormack
Park County PAC chairman
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.