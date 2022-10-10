A pedestrian was killed every 81 minutes in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and there are things both drivers and walkers can do to make our roads a safer place.
One of those is the test crosswalk on Big Horn Avenue. For the past few years the city, school district and WYDOT have discussed ways to make the road safer for students to cross.
In August a temporary crosswalk was put in at Big Horn and Freedom Street with push-button warning lights. Also installed were a pedestrian refuge island in the middle of Big Horn Avenue and a barrier to eliminate left-hand turns from Big Horn onto Freedom.
We’re almost two months in and so far, we’re happy to say it seems to be working. Instead of trying to dodge traffic to get across the road, students heading to school now have a designated place where they can cross. In the last few weeks a crossing guard has also been present to make drivers even more aware.
We applaud the effort made there and encourage anyone trying to cross to go to the designated area, but it’s not just Big Horn where we need to be on guard.
The NHSTA encourages drivers to:
• Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times.
• Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.
• Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.
• Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the crosswalk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.
• Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing where you can’t see.
• Follow the speed limit, especially in areas with heavy foot traffic, in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.
And if you’re out walking you should:
• Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
• Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
• If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
• Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
• Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.
In 2020 an estimated 55,000 pedestrians were injured nationwide, according to the NHTSA. We need to do our part to keep our community safe.
Amber Steinmetz
